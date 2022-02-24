US Embassy in Ukraine reminds Americans it won’t help to evacuate them

The authorities issued a new security alert on Thursday

The US Embassy in Kiev has issued a new security alert, stating that the State Department will shut down consular operations and won’t assist US citizens to evacuate. It also offered advice on what to do in case of bombing.

The warning was issued on Thursday, reporting an attack on the country and advising American citizens what actions they should take in the event of bombing, as well as reminding them that the US will not be able to evacuate them from Ukraine.

“On February 24, 2022, the Department of State suspended consular operations in Lviv, Ukraine… US citizens seeking emergency assistance and those who decide to remain in Ukraine should complete [an online form] and the State Department will respond,” it said in a message published on the embassy’s website.

“The US government will not be able to evacuate US citizens from Ukraine,” it added.

In the event of bombing, US citizens were advised to shelter in place or seek cover if outdoors when loud explosions or sirens are heard, and to stay away from debris after an attack. They were also told to monitor major news outlets for updates.

“Further Russian military action can occur at any time without warning. US citizens throughout Ukraine are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness,” the alert states.

The country’s citizens were advised to seek consular services at US embassies in neighboring countries, such as Hungary, Poland or Moldova. It also reminded them that they were being urged to leave the country due to a possible military threat from Russia starting from January 24.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch the special military operation comes days after Russia recognized the independence of the breakaway Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People’s Republics in the Donbass, alleging that Kiev had not lived up to its obligations under the Minsk agreements of 2014 and 2015 to resolve conflict between separatists and the Ukrainian government. Officials later authorized what they described as a “peacekeeping operation” in the region.