 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden announces ‘first tranche’ of new Russia sanctions
22 Feb, 2022 19:27
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Biden announces ‘first tranche’ of new Russia sanctions

The US president announced severe sanctions on Russia and its “elite” in response to “the beginning of an invasion” of Ukraine
Biden announces ‘first tranche’ of new Russia sanctions
© Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

New economic sanctions will be placed on Russia’s biggest financial institutions, as well as “Russia’s elite and family members,” US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday in response to Moscow's recent recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Biden referred to the recognition as "the beginning of an invasion" of Ukraine.

The president said he is also working with Germany to prevent the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from moving forward and is cutting "off Russia’s government from Western financing."

Russia explains why it recognized Donbass republics READ MORE: Russia explains why it recognized Donbass republics

President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of the breakaway territories is “setting up a rationale to take more territory by force,” Biden added, claiming Russia has been strategically moving troops and military equipment for what could be a large-scale invasion.

“To put it simply, Russia just announced that it is carving out a big part of Ukraine,” Biden declared, saying the US would stand by its NATO allies, while also insisting that the US “has no intention of fighting Russia.”

The new sanctions, he claims, are “totally defensive moves on our part.”

The president also promised that further sanctions would be imposed “if Russia goes further” with what he referred to multiple times as an “invasion.”

“Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called ‘countries’ on territory that belonged to his neighbors?” Biden said of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Biden acknowledged that his actions could have “costs” both in Russia and the US, insisting he is coordinating with oil producers to mitigate any further energy price increases for Americans, who have already seen gas prices rising steadily since last year. “I’m going to take robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at the Russian economy, not ours,” Biden said.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies