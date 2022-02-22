 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden announces ‘first tranche’ of new Russia sanctions
22 Feb, 2022 18:57
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia explains why it recognized Donbass republics

The speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament has praised the decision to recognize the DPR and LPR

By Ailis Halligan

Russia explains why it recognized Donbass republics
© Pexels / ArtHouse Studio

Moscow’s decision to recognize the sovereignty of the two breakaway Donbass republics was the only feasible way to end the bloody conflict in the region, the Russian State Duma speaker said on Tuesday.

Writing on his Telegram channel, Vyacheslav Volodin claimed that acknowledging the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) was the only route out of what he claims was fast becoming a humanitarian crisis for Russia.

“Recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and ratification of treaties on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance should stop the slaughter, the death of our citizens and compatriots living there,” the speaker of the lower house wrote.

Russian MPs disagree on Donbass borders READ MORE: Russian MPs disagree on Donbass borders

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the DPR and LPR as sovereign countries. The two states, located in the Donbass region, broke away from Kiev in 2014, following the events of the Maidan when violent street protests toppled the government. They remained unrecognized by any UN nation until this week.

According to Volodin, the Donbass republics were the location of a massacre of ethnic Russians, described earlier by Putin as a “genocide.” This claim is not acknowledged by any international body and has been slammed by the US as having “no basis of truth.” According to Moscow, this response was worthy of “outrage and indignation.”

“In a situation where we are facing a humanitarian catastrophe, seeing tens of thousands of refugees, women, children forced to leave their homes, the only way out is to take this decision,” Volodin claimed.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies