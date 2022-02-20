 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Feb, 2022 22:43
HomeWorld News

US re-erecting Capitol fence for Biden speech – media

Barrier that was put up after January 2021 riot to be reinstalled amid fears of the Freedom Convoy coming to DC
US re-erecting Capitol fence for Biden speech – media
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Nathan Howard

Security preparations for a possible Freedom Convoy protest in Washington during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on March 1 will reportedly include reinstallation of an unscalable barrier around the US Capitol complex.

Fox News reported on the fencing initiative on Sunday, citing concerns that truckers will use the occasion of Biden’s address to protest against Covid-19 mandates. The controversial barrier was originally erected after the January 2021 Capitol riot and was brought back last September for a much-hyped conservative rally that wound up having fewer protesters than police.

News of the fencing plan comes two days after the US Capitol Police Department announced that law enforcement agencies were preparing for the possible arrival of Freedom Convoy demonstrators around the time of Biden’s speech to Congress. The department is working with Washington police, the US Secret Service and the National Guard, among other entities, to beef up security for the occasion.

US Capitol braces for protest convoys READ MORE: US Capitol braces for protest convoys

Freedom Convoy protesters jammed Canada’s capital city of Ottawa for three weeks and blockaded some border crossings into the US to decry Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Covid-19 restrictions. Trudeau suspended civil liberties on Monday, and riot police used horses, batons, pepper spray and other crowd-control measures to end the “illegal occupation” of Ottawa on Saturday.

Republicans criticized the plan to again fence off the Capitol, saying Democrats are using such measures to crush dissenting voices. “Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are rebuilding the fence around the Capitol to hide from the people,” Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor said. “Those are the actions of illegitimate regimes.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies