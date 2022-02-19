 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Feb, 2022 02:31
HomeWorld News

US Capitol braces for protest convoys

The DHS has previously warned that Canadian-style truck protesters are heading to DC
US Capitol braces for protest convoys
US Capitol Police scan area as President Joe Biden and members of Congress mark the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, Jan. 6, 2022 © AP / Jose Luis Magana

The US Capitol Police have ramped up security in Washington, DC in preparation for a series of truck convoys during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, which are set to protest Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in the style of Ottawa’s ‘Freedom Convoy’.

In a statement on Friday, the US Capitol Police announced that law enforcement agencies in the region were “aware of plans for a series of truck convoys arriving in Washington, DC around the time of the State of the Union.”

“As with any demonstration, the USCP will facilitate lawful First Amendment activity,” the police vowed, adding, however, that it was working with the DC Metropolitan Police Department, the US Secret Service, and the National Guard, among others, to increase security.

US faces its own trucker convoy, intel warns Biden READ MORE: US faces its own trucker convoy, intel warns Biden

According to a NewsNation report, which cited unnamed sources, “specialized units” will be activated in Washington, DC from Tuesday, while roughly 500 officers per day will be available to respond to protests.

The outlet also reported that District Police had been canceling time off for police officers between February 22 and March 5 in preparation for the protests.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a memo this month claiming protesters were “potentially planning to block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates.”

Dozens arrested as Ottawa police crack down on Freedom Convoy (VIDEOS) READ MORE: Dozens arrested as Ottawa police crack down on Freedom Convoy (VIDEOS)

“The convoy will potentially begin in California early as mid-February, potentially impacting the Super Bowl scheduled for 13 February and the State of the Union address scheduled for 1 March,” the memo alleged.

Canadian truckers have been protesting in Ottawa against Covid-19 restrictions and mandates since late last month. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers in response this week and Ottawa Police have used force to crack down on protesters, arresting dozens on Friday.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies