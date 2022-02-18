Ottawa police move in on protesters (VIDEOS)

Cops in the Canadian capital have started arresting Freedom Convoy protesters after closing off part of the city

Rows of police faced off against rows of anti-mandate protesters in Ottawa, Canada on Friday. The demonstration has been fenced off, the media told by law enforcement to “keep a distance,” and arrests and vehicle seizures have begun.

Ottawa Police announced on Friday morning that they had arrested 15 people and towed four vehicles involved in the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy that has brought traffic to a standstill in the Canadian capital for the last three weeks. The announcement came a day after the protest area was cordoned off with fencing and barricades, and two of the demonstration’s organizers were detained.

Earlier, cops warned that anyone remaining “within the unlawful protest site may be arrested.” Members of the media were also asked to leave the immediate area and “stay out of police operations for your safety,” with Ottawa Police warning reporters that they could be arrested should they be “found within areas undergoing enforcement.”

Amid the crackdown, some protesters have refused to leave. Following the arrests on Friday morning, rows of demonstrators linked arms to stand against rows of riot police. At the time of writing, the police had not moved in to arrest any more demonstrators, who waved flags and chanted “freedom!” at the officers.

Protesters appear to be heavily outnumbered by police in some locations. However, one video posted on social media shows a large group of demonstrators blocking the path of advancing officers. Some among this group reportedly brought their children along, prompting police to warn that they will take these kids to “a place of safety.”

Police outnumber the protestors but are still moving forward slowly.

Elsewhere, according to one local reporter, snipers were seen on the rooftops of nearby buildings.

There are snipers on the roof of the Senate and one of the Rideau Centre buildings. This is near the police line and at Rideau and Sussex

The police push comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers on Monday to end the protest, which in addition to occupying downtown Ottawa for three weeks, have blocked several key border crossing points between the US and Canada. Ottawa’s interim police chief, Steve Bell, said on Wednesday that he would use these unprecedented powers to “remove this unlawful protest” and “return our city to a state of normalcy” in the coming days.

Trudeau has shown no indication that he plans on lifting the vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers that sparked the protest in the first place. Likewise, while some of Canada’s provincial premiers have lifted vaccine and mask mandates, a nationwide vaccination requirement for Canadians to leave the country remains in effect.