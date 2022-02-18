 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2022 03:40
Freedom Convoy organizers arrested

Two key figures in the anti-Covid mandate protests have been rounded up and detained in Ottawa
Police patrol through a demonstration organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates on February 17, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario © AFP / Scott Olson;  Getty Images North America

Ottawa Police arrested at least two top organizers behind the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against Covid-19 restrictions on Thursday as the Canadian government continues its attempts to shut down the demonstration.

Organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were arrested after Ottawa Police received emergency powers and worked to shut the protests in Canada’s capital down.

Footage showed organizer Chris Barber being arrested by police as he walked down the street before he was placed into a police vehicle and driven away. Organizer Tamara Lich was also arrested later in the day. The charges against the two organizers are currently unknown.

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell had warned on Thursday that a crackdown on protesters was “imminent.”

“To those in the protest, if you want to leave under your own terms now is the time to do it,” Bell said, threatening to “employ lawful techniques to remove the unlawful protesters.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers on Monday to end the protests, freezing bank accounts associated with the demonstration and even threatening to take away the pets of those involved.

“We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue,” Trudeau said.

The Canadian government has accused the protesters of trying to overthrow the government and has sought to brand the truckers – who started protesting in Ottawa last month over Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates – as far-right extremists.

