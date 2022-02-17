Protests here to stay, Canadian radio host axed for pro-trucker comments tells RT

Kid Carson lost his job after speaking out against mandates, but insists the public are on his side

Vancouver-based radio host Kid Carson was “politely shown the door” this week after railing against vaccine mandates and supporting the ongoing truckers’ protest in Ottawa, Canada, he told RT on Thursday. Carson believes that despite the best efforts of the mainstream media, the public is sick of the “corruption and craziness” of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, and the truckers parked on Parliament Hill aren’t going anywhere.

Carson was dropped last week by Vancouver’s Z95.3 FM, after an on-air rant against vaccine mandates and digital vaccine passports, which he said were a form of “digital ID that will control every aspect of [children’s] lives.” He also spoke out against media reports portraying the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest in Ottawa, Ontario as racist and hateful based on a number of flags spotted in the crowd, declaring “If you think the trucker convoy in Ottawa is a racist movement, you’ve been tricked. You’ve been fooled.”

Z95.3 FM described Carson’s views as “misleading or inaccurate,” and said that such opinions “do not represent what Z95.3 is all about.”

“I was politely shown the door,” Carson told RT on Thursday. “I spoke out against the digital vaccine passports, talking about how this is a bit of a dangerous technology…I also supported the truckers in Ottawa. This was too much for the radio station. They didn’t want the backlash, they still believe that most people don’t want to hear the truth.”

While a number of Canada’s provincial premiers have rescinded their vaccine mandates and vaccine pass systems, a nationwide vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers remains in place, and all Canadians need proof of vaccination to travel within and depart Canada. The ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest still blocking much of downtown Ottawa began in opposition to the mandate for truckers, and has since expanded, with protesters calling for the total abolition of Covid restrictions.

Carson said that he’s received an outpouring of public support since being dropped by Z95.3 FM, claiming that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unprecedented invocation of emergency powers against the truckers is “helping to wake people up to some of the corruption and quite frankly the craziness that’s happening right now.”

Invoked on Monday, the Emergencies Act allows Canadian banks to freeze, without a court order, the accounts of those suspected of donating to the truckers and to suspend the trucking licenses of participants. Carson told RT that he’d donated to the protesters, and now fears losing access to his money.

“Such a crazy overreach of government power, it’s not going to have us back down. It’s going to wake us up to fight harder,” he said.

Opponents of the convoy argue that the truckers are paralyzing the Canadian economy, particularly those who staged the recently-cleared blockade of the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, in the American state of Michigan. Asked by RT if he understood these complaints, Carson responded that he was “just a silly DJ who plays Britney Spears.”

However, he’s adamant that no threats of arrest or financial penalties will deter the truckers parked in Ottawa.

“From the truckers I’ve spoke to, they will stay there as long as it takes,” he said. “You’re not talking about weak people. I don’t think they’re going to cave in and buckle any time soon.”