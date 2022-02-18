 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2022 16:00
HomeWorld News

Freedom Convoy protests disrupt parliament session

Canadian MPs have been asked to stay away from central Ottawa amid a police operation
Freedom Convoy protests disrupt parliament session
© AP / Justin Tang

A Canadian parliamentary session was canceled on Friday due to a police operation aimed at removing Freedom Convoy protesters, the speaker announced.

A police operation is expected to take place on Wellington Street and other locations in the downtown core of Ottawa. Given these exceptional circumstances, and following discussion with all recognized party leadership, the sitting today is canceled,” Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota said in an email sent to MPs in the morning and quoted by media outlets.

The parliamentarians were set to continue debate on the decision by Justin Trudeau’s government to invoke the Emergencies Act amid mass protests across Canada.

WATCH protesters soak in hot tub near country’s parliament READ MORE: WATCH protesters soak in hot tub near country’s parliament

Rota called on his colleagues and parliament staff who had not yet arrived at parliament, to “stay away of the downtown core until further notice.”

Ottawa police told residents to expect an increased presence of law enforcement officers “in the downtown core” on Friday.

We know this may be distressing to some residents. Officers are there to protect your safety,” the police said on Twitter.

It also issued a warning to the protesters, saying that “under provincial and federal legislation,” they would “face severe penalties” if they don’t cease “further unlawful activity” and don’t remove their trucks and property “from all unlawful protest sites.

The Freedom Convoy demonstrations originally started as a truckers’ protest against Canada’s vaccine mandate. However, the harsh measures adopted by the authorities to quell the protests have transformed them into a full-blown anti-government action.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies