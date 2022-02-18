Indian destroyer test-fires supersonic weapon (VIDEO)

The BrahMos cruise missile was designed jointly with Russia

The Indian Navy tested the ship-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Friday.

The ship-to-ship missile was launched from INS Visakhapatnam, one of India’s newest destroyers. The previous launch from the same vessel took place last month.

The supersonic cruise missile, designed as part of an Indian-Russian joint venture, can be launched from the ground, air, and sea. Its upgraded version can strike targets at a range of around 400 kilometers (248.5 miles), according to Indian media.

India has tested several versions of the missile over the years, including the air-launched version, which was fired in 2021 by a Su-30MKI fighter. The latest launch of the ground version of the BrahMos took place last month.

An underwater version of the missile is also in development, news agency ANI said.