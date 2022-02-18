 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2022 09:11
HomeWorld News

Indian destroyer test-fires supersonic weapon (VIDEO)

The BrahMos cruise missile was designed jointly with Russia
Indian destroyer test-fires supersonic weapon (VIDEO)
© ANI/Twitter

The Indian Navy tested the ship-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Friday.

The ship-to-ship missile was launched from INS Visakhapatnam, one of India’s newest destroyers. The previous launch from the same vessel took place last month.

The supersonic cruise missile, designed as part of an Indian-Russian joint venture, can be launched from the ground, air, and sea. Its upgraded version can strike targets at a range of around 400 kilometers (248.5 miles), according to Indian media.

India has tested several versions of the missile over the years, including the air-launched version, which was fired in 2021 by a Su-30MKI fighter. The latest launch of the ground version of the BrahMos took place last month.

An underwater version of the missile is also in development, news agency ANI said. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies