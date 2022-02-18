 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2022 00:54
HomeWorld News

Amazon removes Black Lives Matter from charity program

The organization was booted after falling afoul of non-profit laws
Amazon removes Black Lives Matter from charity program
Black Lives Matter protesters march in Seattle, Nov. 4, 2020 © AP / Ted S. Warren

Black Lives Matter was suspended from Amazon’s charity program this week over its failure to disclose what happened to the tens of millions of dollars in donations it received following racial justice protests in 2020.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation fell afoul of several US states after it refused to reveal who was in control of the organization’s estimated $60 million in assets. The organization generated further controversy last year after it was reported that co-founder Patrisse Cullors had purchased four luxury properties while working as its executive director.

BLM fund posts bail for attempted assassination suspect READ MORE: BLM fund posts bail for attempted assassination suspect

Cullors has claimed that the enormous amounts of money raised by the organization was not solicited and instead came automatically from “white guilt” over racial inequity. “This is money that came from white guilt, white corporation guilt, and they just poured money in,” she said. Investigators, however, are currently trying to find out what happened to the money.

An Amazon spokesperson told the New York Post on Thursday that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation had been taken off its AmazonSmile program, which allows users to donate a portion of their purchases to various charities.

“States have rules for nonprofits, and organizations participating in AmazonSmile need to meet those rules,” said the spokesperson. “Unfortunately this organization fell out of compliance with the rules in several states.”

We’ve had to temporarily suspend them from the program until they come into compliance

California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a delinquency notice to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation this month, warning that the organization had fallen afoul of the Registry of Charitable Trusts “for failing to submit required annual report(s).”

“An organization that is delinquent, suspended or revoked is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds,” the notice declared.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies