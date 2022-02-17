BLM fund posts bail for attempted assassination suspect

The suspect behind a shooting at a Jewish mayoral candidate’s office will now be released

A Black Lives Matter activist accused of attempting to murder a Jewish mayoral candidate in Louisville, Kentucky is now eligible for release after a BLM bail fund paid his $100,000 bond on Wednesday.

21-year-old Quintez Brown was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly walked into Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg’s office on Monday and opened fire with a Glock 9mm handgun. While no one was injured during the shooting, one shot reportedly came so close to hitting Greenberg that it grazed his sweater.

Brown has been identified in reports as a Black Lives Matter Louisville activist who took part in 2020 protests against police brutality.

The Louisville Community Bail Fund – a project of Black Lives Matter Louisville – paid Brown’s $100,000 bail bond on Wednesday, upsetting many critics who questioned why the suspect was even eligible for bail.

The $100,000 cashiers check has been officially given to the clerks office to pay for @BLMLouisville activist Quintez Brown’s release. @LouCommBailFund is paying. Brown is accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate @RunWithCraig. pic.twitter.com/5BMdW2hpfm — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) February 16, 2022

Can you imagine being Craig Greenberg and his family, knowing that the guy who just tried to murder you a few days ago has just been released back into your community? https://t.co/HMgWE9OZ6N — John Cooper (@thejcoop) February 16, 2022

Critics compared the situation to that of the protesters who took part in the January 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol building – many of whom have been held without bond for non-violent crimes.

He's charged with attempted first degree murder for an anti-Semitic terror attack on a mayoral candidate. J6 defendants are rotting in jail without bail for misdemeanor trespassing. https://t.co/OjrkZDhDPQ — John - Cancel The Left- Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 16, 2022

If you walked into the Capitol on J6, you'll be rounded up by the feds and thrown into solitary confinement without bail.If you attempted to assassinate a political candidate, you'll be let right back out on $100,000 bail. https://t.co/Apd5CGciHL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 16, 2022

On its website, the Louisville Community Bail Fund states that it “exists to not only bail out folks, but provide post-release support to get them from jail, fed, and to a situation of safety.”