 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2022 23:03
HomeWorld News

Israel fires missiles at Syria – reports

Syrian military says missiles came from occupied Golan Heights, caused material damage
Israel fires missiles at Syria – reports
FILE PHOTO ©  SANA / AFP

Several surface-to-surface missiles from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights struck southwest of Damascus late on Wednesday and caused material damage, the Syrian military told local media. No casualties have been reported yet.

The “Israeli enemy” struck near the town of Zakyah at approximately 11:35 pm, military sources told the Syrian news agency SANA. Damascus did not provide any details on the type or number of missiles used. 

While Israel Defense Forces (IDF) airplanes frequently fire air-to-ground missiles into Syria, usually from Lebanese airspace, the newest attack is unusual because no jets were used. Israeli warplanes were spotted over Lebanon but launched no missiles this time, according to Syrian media.

Russia sends hypersonic missiles to Syria READ MORE: Russia sends hypersonic missiles to Syria

Israel has fired surface-to-surface missiles at Syria from Golan just last Wednesday, in a follow-up to an air strike. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, ten such projectiles were launched against Syrian air defenses, killing one soldier and injuring five more. The IDF said they had carried out a strike in retaliation, after a Syrian air defense missile launched to intercept an Israeli airstrike exploded in the skies over Galilee instead.

Tel Aviv has sought to justify its previous air raids by saying they were “defensive” strikes against “Iranian” targets inside Syria. Damascus has rejected this reasoning and accused Israel of repeatedly violating its sovereignty.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies