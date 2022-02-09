 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Feb, 2022 21:32
HomeRussia & FSU

Syria shoots down Israeli missiles – Russia

Russian-made air defense systems intercepted eight Israeli missiles, Moscow says
Syria shoots down Israeli missiles – Russia
File photo: Israeli F-16 fighters ©  Flickr/Israel Defense Forces

Syrian air defenses have successfully shot down a number of Israeli missiles fired at Damascus and its vicinity early on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry (MOD) has claimed hours after a series of attacks on Syrian positions were acknowledged by Tel Aviv.

Four Israeli F-16 jets targeted the Damascus area at around 1am local time on Wednesday. Videos of air defense fire rising up to meet the missiles in the night sky quickly made the rounds on social media. According to the Syrian military, the missiles came from Lebanese airspace, somewhere southeast of Beirut.

Eight of the missiles they launched were destroyed by “air defense systems of Russian manufacture in service with the Syrian armed forces,” MOD said in a statement on Wednesday.

Syrian air defenses respond to ‘hostile targets’ over Damascus – state media
Read more
Syrian air defenses respond to ‘hostile targets’ over Damascus – state media

While Tel Aviv does not usually acknowledge its frequent air raids on Syria, this time it did, with the Israel Defense Forces announcing on Twitter they had targeted Syrian air defense batteries. They said a missile launched from Syria exploded over Umm al-Fahm, a city south of Nazareth in northern Israel.

That second attack came “from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights” and targeted Damascus surroundings, Syrian officials said. One soldier was killed and five were injured, including three members of an air defense battery, Syrian media reported.

The attack came around 1:30am local time and involved ten surface-to-surface missiles launched from the Golan Heights, according to MOD, which also confirmed the death of one Syrian soldier and the wounding of five more.

Israeli fighter jets have attacked Syria for years. When Tel Aviv acknowledges the attacks, it claims they are targeting “Iranian” military presence in the neighboring country, which Israel says endangers its existence. The government in Damascus has repeatedly condemned the strikes as violations of Syrian sovereignty and demanded they stop. 

In addition to lodging diplomatic protests, Russia has supplied the Syrian military with air defense systems such as Buk, Pantsir S-1, and even S-300. This is not the first time that the defense ministry in Moscow has noted the systems’ effectiveness against air attacks.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan FEATURE
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII FEATURE
How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement
How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies