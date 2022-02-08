Syrian air defenses respond to ‘hostile targets’ over Damascus - state media

Anti-aircraft missiles were reportedly launched to repel an attack targeting the Syrian capital

Syrian air defenses responded to a missile attack targeting the capital, Damascus, early on Wednesday, as sirens sounded off in Israel. The Israeli military claimed that the alarms went off after one of the anti-aircraft missiles launched from Syria exploded.

Several "Israeli aggression's missiles" were shot down around the capital city, Syrian state TV reported.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with rockets from the direction southeast of Beirut,” a Syrian military source told local media, adding that Tel Aviv also launched an attack “from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the the vicinity of the city of Damascus.” The source said work is underway to determine whether the strikes resulted in damage or casualties.

Footage has emerged on social media purportedly showing Syrian air defenses intercepting missiles launched towards the city. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has yet to confirm any operations.

Video purportedly showing Syrian anti-aircraft missiles launched during Israeli airstrikes in the Damascus area tonight. #Israelpic.twitter.com/gLF6iCR7YO — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) February 8, 2022

BREAKING: #SyriaUnderAttack Israeli Airstrikes Target Damascus Syria, Resulting In Syrian Air Defence Missiles Striking Israel.Sirens and an explosion heard in Um Al-Fahm, followed by ambulance sirens and a fire eruption.The unintended consequence of Israel’s illegal strikes. pic.twitter.com/uAuK1n03hf — Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) February 8, 2022

Though the Israeli military rarely confirms individual attacks, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously acknowledged carrying out “hundreds” of airstrikes in Syria, claiming they have targeted Iranian forces stationed there.

Damascus sees the raids that often lead to material damage and casualties as encroachment on its sovereignty.