 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2022 23:41
HomeWorld News

Syrian air defenses respond to ‘hostile targets’ over Damascus - state media

Anti-aircraft missiles were reportedly launched to repel an attack targeting the Syrian capital
Syrian air defenses respond to ‘hostile targets’ over Damascus - state media
A still from an unconfirmed video purports to show Syrian air defenses responding to an attack near Damascus, February 9, 2022. ©  Twitter / @JoeTruzman / screenshot

Syrian air defenses responded to a missile attack targeting the capital, Damascus, early on Wednesday, as sirens sounded off in Israel. The Israeli military claimed that the alarms went off after one of the anti-aircraft missiles launched from Syria exploded.

Several "Israeli aggression's missiles" were shot down around the capital city, Syrian state TV reported.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with rockets from the direction southeast of Beirut,” a Syrian military source told local media, adding that Tel Aviv also launched an attack “from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the the vicinity of the city of Damascus.” The source said work is underway to determine whether the strikes resulted in damage or casualties.

Footage has emerged on social media purportedly showing Syrian air defenses intercepting missiles launched towards the city. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has yet to confirm any operations.

Though the Israeli military rarely confirms individual attacks, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously acknowledged carrying out “hundreds” of airstrikes in Syria, claiming they have targeted Iranian forces stationed there.

Damascus sees the raids that often lead to material damage and casualties as encroachment on its sovereignty.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement
How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement FEATURE
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII FEATURE
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies