Another top CNN executive resigns

Chief marketing officer Allison Gollust is out of the company just weeks after CNN President Jeff Zucker’s resignation

CNN executive Allison Gollust became the latest figure at the company to resign on Tuesday after an investigation discovered several violations of ethics, including a secret relationship with CNN president Jeff Zucker, who resigned earlier this month.

“Earlier today, Allison Gollust resigned from CNN following the conclusion of the Company’s investigation into issues associated with Chris Cuomo and former Governor Andrew Cuomo,” announced Time Warner CEO Jason Kilar, who oversees the news network, in a memo on Tuesday.

“Bason on interviews of more than 40 individuals and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails, the investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo,” he revealed, acknowledging that the news is “troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read.”

We have the highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN, and those rules must apply to everyone equally

The company investigation was launched after CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was found to have advised his brother, then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations made against him. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office in August 2021 amid the allegations, while Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN for breaching ethics in December.

Zucker resigned as president of CNN on February 2, admitting that he had failed to disclose his “consensual relationship” with Gollust, who had previously worked as Andrew Cuomo’s director of communications.