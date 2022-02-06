CNN's newest star ‘irate’ at state of network – media

The ex-Fox News host Chris Wallace is reportedly ‘second guessing’ his big move

Chris Wallace is second guessing his move from Fox News to CNN, according to a report from Radar, as he is “irate” over the state of things at the network.

“Wallace feels that he has been stiffed. He's got no staff, no Executive Producer and the guy he gave up a prized gig for has just walked out the door,” one source told the publication last week, referring to network head Jeff Zucker departing the network ahead of some major changes, including the launch of a streaming service, which Wallace is supposed to headline.

Zucker and Wallace, who is reportedly earning between $8 and $10 million annually, were allegedly close, with the former network head said to be a big reason behind the shocking jump from a primarily conservative leaning channel to a left-leaning one.

Zucker, who recently left the network over a relationship with a fellow employee, sold Wallace as the network’s new “premiere journalist,” sources said, and “spun his magic” to “allay” concerns Wallace had about CNN host Jake Tapper and Sam Feist, the network’s senior vice president.

“It’s no secret in DC that Wallace hates Jake Tapper and despises Sam Feist,” Radar’s source said.

Wallace’s alleged misgivings about his latest partnership sparked a handful of celebrations among conservative pundits critical of CNN.

lol did he really think he was joining a top notch outfit? 😂 https://t.co/Td9KPWa7Yl — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) February 6, 2022

Wallace announced his departure from Fox in December after 18 years with the network. Though he was one of their more recognizable faces, the anchor earned backlash among the right-leaning audience for covering former President Donald Trump more negatively than others on the network’s lineup.