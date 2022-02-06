 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Feb, 2022 23:18
HomeWorld News

CNN's newest star ‘irate’ at state of network – media

The ex-Fox News host Chris Wallace is reportedly ‘second guessing’ his big move
CNN's newest star ‘irate’ at state of network – media
Chris Wallace moderates presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio ©  Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images

Chris Wallace is second guessing his move from Fox News to CNN, according to a report from Radar, as he is “irate” over the state of things at the network.

“Wallace feels that he has been stiffed. He's got no staff, no Executive Producer and the guy he gave up a prized gig for has just walked out the door,” one source told the publication last week, referring to network head Jeff Zucker departing the network ahead of some major changes, including the launch of a streaming service, which Wallace is supposed to headline.

Zucker and Wallace, who is reportedly earning between $8 and $10 million annually, were allegedly close, with the former network head said to be a big reason behind the shocking jump from a primarily conservative leaning channel to a left-leaning one.

Trump responds to CNN president’s sudden resignation READ MORE: Trump responds to CNN president’s sudden resignation

Zucker, who recently left the network over a relationship with a fellow employee, sold Wallace as the network’s new “premiere journalist,” sources said, and “spun his magic” to “allay” concerns Wallace had about CNN host Jake Tapper and Sam Feist, the network’s senior vice president.

“It’s no secret in DC that Wallace hates Jake Tapper and despises Sam Feist,” Radar’s source said.

Wallace’s alleged misgivings about his latest partnership sparked a handful of celebrations among conservative pundits critical of CNN. 

Wallace announced his departure from Fox in December after 18 years with the network. Though he was one of their more recognizable faces, the anchor earned backlash among the right-leaning audience for covering former President Donald Trump more negatively than others on the network’s lineup. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘You live like an animal’: Why the world still can’t win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why the world still can’t win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series FEATUREExclusive
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies