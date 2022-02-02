Trump responds to CNN president’s sudden resignation

The former US president released a statement hailing Zucker’s abrupt departure from the news network

Former US President Donald Trump dubbed former CNN president, Jeff Zucker, a “world class sleazebag” and mocked the network’s falling ratings after Zucker resigned suddenly and with immediate effect.

After nine years in charge of CNN, Zucker announced his retirement on Wednesday, citing controversy over his recently-exposed relationship with a colleague, Allison Gollust. Zucker’s retirement also came after CNN fired host Chris Cuomo in December, saying he used his position at the network to defend his brother, the former New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, against allegations of sexual misconduct. Gollust was once an aide to Andrew Cuomo.

Trump, who received scathing criticism from CNN during his presidency and frequently accused the network of peddling fake news, greeted Zucker’s retirement with glee.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump:"Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else. Now is a... pic.twitter.com/WVRr9iSVvs — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) February 2, 2022

“Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday, adding "Now is a chance to put Fake News in the backseat.”

“Jeff Zucker is gone – congratulations to all!” Trump concluded.

CNN’s ratings have plummeted since Trump left office, and earlier this month viewership was down 90% on the same time last year, when coverage of the pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill gave the network a temporary boost. The network has also recently come under fire after right-wing investigative outlet Project Veritas uncovered allegations of pedophilia against two of CNN’s producers.