 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Feb, 2022 21:55
HomeWorld News

Ahead of Valentine’s day, lovers are advised to wear masks during sex

Thai government has recommended to avoid certain positions and to wear masks while making love
Ahead of Valentine’s day, lovers are advised to wear masks during sex
© Getty Images / Suwinai Sukanant / 500px

Thai authorities have recommended lovers to wear masks to refrain from “deep kissing” and avoid face-to-face positions during sex, explaining the unusual advice by Covid risks.

The most romantic holiday is popular in Thailand with many couples wishing to wed on the day. As coronavirus cases are on rise in the kingdom, the authorities have apparently got concerned about how the Valentine’s day celebrations would affect pandemic numbers.

Covid isn't a sexually transmitted disease, but catching Covid is possible through close-contact breathing and exchanging saliva,” Bureau of Reproductive Health director Bunyarit Sukrat explained AFP news agency. Therefore, the official argued, “wearing face masks while having sex” might decrease risks of catching Covid. Sukrat went even further by advising lovers to “avoid face-to-face sex positions and deep kissing.”

READ MORE: Thong-wearing mask flouter says he’s making history

His recommendations follow the similar advice from the country’s Department of Health. Its head Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen also raised voice in support of using a special mobile app to assess the risk of virus exposure in the restaurants, and of performing a rapid antigen test before making love.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies