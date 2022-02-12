Ahead of Valentine’s day, lovers are advised to wear masks during sex

Thai government has recommended to avoid certain positions and to wear masks while making love

Thai authorities have recommended lovers to wear masks to refrain from “deep kissing” and avoid face-to-face positions during sex, explaining the unusual advice by Covid risks.

The most romantic holiday is popular in Thailand with many couples wishing to wed on the day. As coronavirus cases are on rise in the kingdom, the authorities have apparently got concerned about how the Valentine’s day celebrations would affect pandemic numbers.

“Covid isn't a sexually transmitted disease, but catching Covid is possible through close-contact breathing and exchanging saliva,” Bureau of Reproductive Health director Bunyarit Sukrat explained AFP news agency. Therefore, the official argued, “wearing face masks while having sex” might decrease risks of catching Covid. Sukrat went even further by advising lovers to “avoid face-to-face sex positions and deep kissing.”

His recommendations follow the similar advice from the country’s Department of Health. Its head Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen also raised voice in support of using a special mobile app to assess the risk of virus exposure in the restaurants, and of performing a rapid antigen test before making love.