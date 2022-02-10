Trump facing new congressional probe

The House Oversight Committee has requested information on alleged violations of the Presidential Records Act

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney has written to the National Archives requesting information “to examine the extent and impact” of former President Donald Trump’s alleged violation of the Presidential Records Act.

The committee’s requests come after officials recovered 15 boxes of materials from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort that should have been turned over to the National Archives after he left office last year. Under the Presidential Records Act, Trump’s actions could be a breach of the law that requires documents related to official White House duties to be preserved during their administration and archived post-presidency.

The House Oversight Committee is seeking a detailed inventory of the contents of the boxes, a description of any documents Trump “destroyed or attempted to destroy” without approval, and whether the records contained classified information.

“Removing or concealing government records is a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison,” Maloney’s letter stated, suggesting the committee could explore whether Trump’s actions should spark a criminal investigation.

Maloney has inquired whether, following the recovery of the documents, the head of the National Archives and Records Administration, David Ferriero, “notified the Attorney General that former President Trump removed presidential records from the White House.”

On Wednesday, Trump defended himself by claiming he has worked in a “collaborative and respectful” manner with the National Archives, having arranged for the “transport of boxes that contained Presidential Records in compliance with the Presidential Records Act. “

The former president accused media outlets of incorrectly portraying his relationship with the National Archives, claiming it is a “great honor” to work with them, hoping that someday the documents will be “displayed in the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library.”