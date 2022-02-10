Third European royal diagnosed with Covid in days

Britain’s Prince Charles received a positive Covid-19 test result on Thursday morning

Charles, Prince of Wales has become the third European royal to test positive for Covid-19 this week. He is now self-isolating, according to a Thursday tweet from Clarence House, a British royal residence.

Prince Charles had to postpone a statue-unveiling ceremony at Winchester scheduled for Thursday and is said to have been “deeply disappointed” by the development.

It is unclear if the royal family member has any symptoms of the disease. It is the second time the 73-year-old has contracted Covid-19. He had tested positive back in March 2020 after displaying mild symptoms. At the time the prince said he had “got away quite lightly.”

On Wednesday night, Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, attended a meeting at a reception in the British Museum to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust. The meeting was also attended by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

It is the third time a European Royal has been diagnosed with Covid-19 in just days. On Tuesday evening, Danish Queen Margrethe, 82, also tested positive for the disease after displaying mild symptoms. She is isolating in the Copenhagen palace. The queen had to cancel a trip to Norway.

On Wednesday, Spain’s King Felipe VI tested positive for Covid-19 as well. The Spanish royal palace said that the monarch’s “overall health” was fine and he would stay in quarantine for a week. Spanish Queen Letizia did not show any symptoms.

All the three affected royals have previously been vaccinated.