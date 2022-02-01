 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Feb, 2022 12:06
Home

Special op underway after reports of teen with firearm in German school

A youth armed with a firearm has reportedly entered a school building in the German city of Hamburg
Special op underway after reports of teen with firearm in German school
© Getty Images / Westend61

A “major operation” has been launched in Hamburg’s eastern district of Jenfeld, the city police department said in a Twitter post, adding that a young man armed with a firearm was reportedly seen entering the building.

Later, the police said that it was not exactly clear if the suspected gunman did enter the school building or simply walked past it. The area has been cordoned off and the building was being searched by the police Special Forces units.

The Otto Hahn School allegedly targeted by the gunman is a district gymnasium-level school attended by some 1,500 students.

The incident comes about a week after a lone wolf attacker opened fire in a lecture hall at a university in another German city, Heidelberg. The attack left one person dead and three injured.

READ MORE: Several injured in shooting at German university, attacker dead

The attacker took his own life before law enforcement arrived. The police have not officially revealed the assailant’s motives, but German media reported that the incident might have been linked to a relationship issue.

