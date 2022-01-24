 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Jan, 2022
Several injured in shooting at German university, attacker dead

A lone wolf attacker injured several people in a lecture hall at a university in Heidelberg, Germany, police have said
FILE PHOTO © Alexander Koerner / Getty Images

Four people have been injured in a shooting inside a university lecture hall in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg, police said on Monday. Officers said the attacker was dead. 

The perpetrator assaulted his victims with a long gun, Mannheim Police said in statements on Twitter, adding that heavy police forces have been deployed to the scene.

The incident occurred in the Neuenheimer Feld – Heidelberg’s northern neighborhood, where the city university’s natural sciences faculties and parts of the university hospital are located. The area has been cordoned off by police and special forces responding to Monday's incident.

Police officers are still searching the area, although law enforcement officials believe that the danger is over as they “do not assume there will be any other perpetrators.” 

In a later update, police said that four people had been injured in the attack, some seriously. The identity and the motives of the suspect are also currently unknown.

