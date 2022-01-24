Several injured in shooting at German university, attacker dead

A lone wolf attacker injured several people in a lecture hall at a university in Heidelberg, Germany, police have said

Four people have been injured in a shooting inside a university lecture hall in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg, police said on Monday. Officers said the attacker was dead.

The perpetrator assaulted his victims with a long gun, Mannheim Police said in statements on Twitter, adding that heavy police forces have been deployed to the scene.

The incident occurred in the Neuenheimer Feld – Heidelberg’s northern neighborhood, where the city university’s natural sciences faculties and parts of the university hospital are located. The area has been cordoned off by police and special forces responding to Monday's incident.

Police officers are still searching the area, although law enforcement officials believe that the danger is over as they “do not assume there will be any other perpetrators.”

In a later update, police said that four people had been injured in the attack, some seriously. The identity and the motives of the suspect are also currently unknown.