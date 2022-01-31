 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jan, 2022 10:00
HomeWorld News

Socialists win shock majority in EU country general election

Portugal’s ruling Socialist Party secured a parliamentary majority for only the second time in history in Sunday’s snap election
Socialists win shock majority in EU country general election
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa celebrates with his wife after winning the 2022 general election. © Pedro Fiúza / NurPhoto / Getty Images

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has declared victory after his Socialist Party secured 117 seats in the country’s 230-seat Parliament, marking only the second time in history the party has secured an outright majority.

“An absolute majority doesn’t mean absolute power. It doesn’t mean to govern alone. It’s an increased responsibility and it means to govern with and for all Portuguese,” Costa told supporters during his victory speech in the early hours of Monday morning.

The general election was called after Costa lost the support of smaller parties, preventing him from passing a budget. The party’s success comes as a surprise, as polls ahead of the election had shown the Socialist Party had lost support.

The victory means that Costa will have the ability to proceed with implementing a €16.6 billion ($18.7 billion) package of EU recovery funds that has been provided to help steer Portugal out of the Covid pandemic.

Portugal to fully reopen land border with Spain on May 1, two days ahead of schedule
Read more
Portugal to fully reopen land border with Spain on May 1, two days ahead of schedule

Alongside the economic support, Costa has committed to other fiscal policies, including increasing the minimum wage to €900 per month ($1,005) and starting a “national conversation” about moving to a four-day work week.

The snap election also saw increased support for the far-right Chega party, which secured 12 seats and will become the third largest party in parliament for the first time. 

Costa has stated that, as prime minister, he will be open to engaging in dialogue with all political parties, except Chega, having taken issue with their political views.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Death, pain and injustice: how British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK
Death, pain and injustice: how British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK FEATURE
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war FEATURE
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies