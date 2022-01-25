At least 8 dead, 40 injured in football stadium stampede (VIDEO)

Football fans in Cameroon were crushed as they tried to get into a stadium to see the match

The deadly stampede broke out outside Olembe Stadium before an Africa Cup of Nations football game between Cameroon and the Comoros Islands on Monday. The stampede was reportedly sparked by people frantically trying to get into the stadium to watch the match – which was won by Cameroon 2-1.

The Africa Cup of Nations is an international football tournament – founded in 1957 – which is held between African national football teams.

Naseri Paul Biya, who serves as governor of the central region of Cameroon, told AP that authorities were still assessing the death toll. AP later reported, citing a preliminary report by the local health authorities, that as many as 8 people lost their lives in the incident. At least 40 injured people were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital.

A nurse at the hospital revealed that “some of the injured are in desperate condition” and would have to be evacuated “to a specialized hospital.”