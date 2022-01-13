 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Senate votes against Nord Stream 2 sanctions
13 Jan, 2022 21:13
HomeWorld News

White House responds to SCOTUS blocking Biden’s vax mandate

US President Joe Biden said he was “disappointed” with the court’s move to block his vaccination mandate for large companies
White House responds to SCOTUS blocking Biden’s vax mandate
FILE PHOTO © AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The White House has claimed the Supreme Court has blocked “common-sense life saving requirements for employers” by opposing President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 mandate on US businesses.

In a Thursday statement, the president said he is “disappointed” in the court’s decision and claimed his much-contested mandate for businesses with 100 or more employers were “grounded squarely in both science and law.” 

Instead of enforcing the federal mandate, states and individual employers will now have to “determine whether to make their workplaces as safe as possible for employees” by separately requiring employees to get vaccinated, he added.

Taking a swipe at the court, Biden claimed that he was denied authority granted to him by Congress, and noted that he would be pushing for employer-imposed individual vaccine mandates regardless.

US Supreme Court rules on Biden’s vaccine mandate READ MORE: US Supreme Court rules on Biden’s vaccine mandate

“I call on business leaders to immediately join those who have already stepped up – including one third of Fortune 100 companies – and institute vaccination requirements to protect their workers, customers, and communities,” he said.

A separate vaccination mandate pertaining to employees of federally funded health care facilities was upheld by the court in a 5-4 decision, with Biden saying it would “save lives.”

Biden’s mandate for businesses would have required private companies to enforce inoculations on their employees, or mask mandates and consistent Covid testing for those who opt out. 

The Supreme Court ultimately ruled Biden overstepped his authority by enforcing this mandate through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate. Nor has Congress. Indeed, although Congress has enacted significant legislation addressing the COVID–19 pandemic, it has declined to enact any measure similar to what OSHA has promulgated here,” the court wrote in the majority opinion on Thursday.

The court’s three liberal judges, ​​Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, dissented, saying the government was addressing “workplace health emergencies.”

In his own response to the Supreme Court’s decision, former President Donald Trump said that it was tantamount to “confirming what we all knew: Biden’s disastrous mandates are unconstitutional.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know EXPLAINER
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies