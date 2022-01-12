 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jan, 2022 12:24
UK PM ‘takes responsibility’ for attending Downing Street lockdown party

Boris Johnson said in hindsight he would have sent everyone back inside
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement ahead of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons © House of Commons/PA via AP

The British prime minister has said he would “take responsibility” after attending a garden party at Downing Street during a May 2020 lockdown. If he had the chance again, he’d have sent people back inside.

Speaking to Parliament on Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted to apologize for attending the drinks gathering in the Downing Street garden, adding that he “must take responsibility” for the events that took place.

Johnson added that he “went into that garden just after 6pm on 20 May 2020 to thank groups of staff” but “believed implicitly that this was a work event.”

With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found some other way to thank them.”

