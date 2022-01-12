UK PM ‘takes responsibility’ for attending Downing Street lockdown party

Boris Johnson said in hindsight he would have sent everyone back inside

The British prime minister has said he would “take responsibility” after attending a garden party at Downing Street during a May 2020 lockdown. If he had the chance again, he’d have sent people back inside.

Speaking to Parliament on Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted to apologize for attending the drinks gathering in the Downing Street garden, adding that he “must take responsibility” for the events that took place.

Johnson added that he “went into that garden just after 6pm on 20 May 2020 to thank groups of staff” but “believed implicitly that this was a work event.”

“With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found some other way to thank them.”