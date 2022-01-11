Boosted Mexican president gets Covid again

Fully vaccinated and boosted Mexican leader Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed he is experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has announced he tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in under a year and will now carry out his duties from quarantine.

López Obrador – who is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot in December – revealed the result of his Covid-19 test on Twitter, Monday.

“I will remain in isolation and will only do office work and communicate virtually until I get ahead,” he wrote, adding that Mexico’s Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, would represent the presidency at in-person meetings and events.

It was the second time that the Mexican president tested positive for the coronavirus in under a year, having previously tested positive in late January 2021.

Several other high-profile politicians from around the world have also recently tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine amid the spread of the omicron variant of the virus. Omicron is generally considered to be less deadly, but a far more transmissible strain than its predecessors.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tested positive for the virus this month after receiving his booster dose in October, while New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday after receiving her booster in autumn.

In the UK last week, leader of the opposition Keir Starmer tested positive for the virus for the second time since October. Starmer had received his booster vaccination a month prior.