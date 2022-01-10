 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jan, 2022 00:37
AOC catches Covid after maskless party

The progressive congresswoman recently partied bare-faced at a drag bar despite pushing mask mandates
©  Win McNamee / Getty Images

Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, has tested positive for Covid-19 just a week after she was spotted partying without a face mask in Florida.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office announced the news on Sunday evening and revealed that the congresswoman was experiencing symptoms for the virus and “recovering at home.”

“The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidelines,” the statement concluded.

Just last Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez was criticized for partying without a face mask during a trip to Florida. Videos showed her maskless in a large crowd at a Miami drag queen bar, while one photo showed her hugging Hollywood actor Billy Porter – both without masks.

AOC goes maskless to Florida party (VIDEO) READ MORE: AOC goes maskless to Florida party (VIDEO)

Ocasio-Cortez is far from the first political figure to test positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin – who has threatened to discharge hundreds of soldiers for refusing to get vaccinated – also tested positive for Covid-19 this month after receiving a booster vaccine dose in October.

