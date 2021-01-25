Mexican President Lopez Obrador contracts Covid-19, but plans to keep working & call Putin about Sputnik V vaccine supply

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19, but plans to continue working from the National Palace as his symptoms are mild and he is already receiving medical treatment.

“I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19,” the 67-year-old Mexican leader, perhaps better known by his initials AMLO, said in a tweet. Despite the diagnosis, however, he remains optimistic and will proceed working from his residence.

Yo estaré pendiente de los asuntos públicos desde Palacio Nacional. Por ejemplo, mañana atenderé una llamada con el presidente Vladimir Putin porque, independientemente de las relaciones de amistad, existe la posibilidad de que nos envíen la vacuna Sputnik V. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) January 25, 2021

On Monday, AMLO has a scheduled phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin – coincidentally to discuss potential supplies of Sputnik V vaccine, in addition to talking about “friendly” bilateral relations in general.

Gripped by the second wave of the pandemic, Mexico reported yet another 530 Covid-related fatalities on Sunday, bringing the official total number of deaths to 149,614 – although the real number could be even higher, according to the health ministry.

