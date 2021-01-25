 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Mexican President Lopez Obrador contracts Covid-19, but plans to keep working & call Putin about Sputnik V vaccine supply

25 Jan, 2021 00:48
Get short URL
Mexican President Lopez Obrador contracts Covid-19, but plans to keep working & call Putin about Sputnik V vaccine supply
©  Reuters / Henry Romero
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19, but plans to continue working from the National Palace as his symptoms are mild and he is already receiving medical treatment.

“I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19,” the 67-year-old Mexican leader, perhaps better known by his initials AMLO, said in a tweet. Despite the diagnosis, however, he remains optimistic and will proceed working from his residence.

On Monday, AMLO has a scheduled phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin – coincidentally to discuss potential supplies of Sputnik V vaccine, in addition to talking about “friendly” bilateral relations in general.

Gripped by the second wave of the pandemic, Mexico reported yet another 530 Covid-related fatalities on Sunday, bringing the official total number of deaths to 149,614 – although the real number could be even higher, according to the health ministry.

Also on rt.com Mexico reaches ‘preliminary agreement’ to buy up to 24 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine – top health official

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies