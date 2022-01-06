 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jan, 2022 16:52
HomeWorld News

Propeller blade shatters plane window after bird strike (PHOTOS)

A passenger plane suffered ‘substantial damage’ after its bird-struck propeller punctured the cabin
Propeller blade shatters plane window after bird strike (PHOTOS)
FILE PHOTO. Jetstream 41 aircraft interior. © Nigel Killeen / Getty Images

In an unusual and terrifying accident, a chartered jet that had suffered a bird strike was then struck by its own propeller, which penetrated the aircraft and caused serious damage to the fuselage and cabin.

The turboprop-powered British Aerospace Jetstream 41 was approaching its destination at Venetia Mine, in the north-east of South Africa this week when the incident took place.

The plane operating a charter flight from Johannesburg was struck by a “large bird” during the landing, according to media reports, citing South African airline Airlink.

READ MORE: WATCH passenger jet spew flames as it strikes a flock of EAGLES on takeoff in Cuba

While such collisions with birds are not rare, this time the damage was extraordinary. The plane’s propeller blade apparently broke off, punctured the fuselage between two passenger windows, and then forcefully hurtled across the cabin, smashing into the passenger window on the opposite side.

The airline said the 29-seater aircraft “sustained substantial damage.” Images of the debris inside the cabin and the damage to the fuselage have been shared on social media.

Luckily, no one was seated in the area and all passengers and crew landed safely, the airline said. The type of bird involved in the accident has not been identified. A probe into the incident has been launched.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Countries set to launch e-money this year
Countries set to launch e-money this year EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies