 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kazakh authorities threaten to ‘eliminate’ anyone offering ‘armed resistance’
6 Jan, 2022 15:00
HomeSport News

Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?

World number one Novak Djokovic has been denied entry into Australia – but how exactly did it come to this?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Novak Djokovic is at the center of a major row. © NurPhoto via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has been central to the first sporting scandal of 2022 as the Serbian ace faces being barred from entering Australia ahead of what could have been a record-breaking appearance at the Grand Slam in Melbourne.

The row has triggered a diplomatic spat between Serbia and Australia as well as an avalanche of reaction across the media. 

Here, we look at the key questions and the state of play surrounding the Serbian tennis icon. 

Top stories

RT Features

‘Nationalists are on the rise’: How protests in Kazakhstan turned violent & why Russia feels it can’t stay silent
‘Nationalists are on the rise’: How protests in Kazakhstan turned violent & why Russia feels it can’t stay silent FEATURE
The young Russian sports stars to watch in 2022
The young Russian sports stars to watch in 2022 FEATURE
2021: Milestones in space tech & exploration
2021: Milestones in space tech & exploration FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies