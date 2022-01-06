‘Sex And The City’ character edited out from reboot amid sex scandal – reports

Mr. Big was supposed to reappear alongside Carrie in the final episode of the SATC follow-up. However, the scene was apparently cut following sexual assault allegations against the actor who plays him.

The creative team behind the recent reboot of ‘Sex And The City’ (SATC), ‘And Just Like That,’ has opted not to include one of the key characters, Mr. Big, in the season’s finale, US media reports. The 67-year-old actor Chris Noth, who plays Carrie Bradshaw’s husband, was accused of sexual assault by several women after the series premiered on HBO Max in December last year.

It has been reported that the episode, which is scheduled to stream in the beginning of February, initially included a sequence in which a widowed Carrie reunites with John (AKA Mr. Big), who dies from a heart attack in the first episode of the reboot. The character was meant to have closure for her decades-long relationship in a Paris scene. However, it has apparently been decided that the segment is “not narratively significant,” according to Variety.

Many US media outlets have confirmed the news, which was first reported by TV Line on Wednesday. As of now, there has been no comment from HBO Max.

The revival of SATC has hyped up fans of the show, and not only by bringing the now older characters back on screen. Some fans were astonished by the sudden death of Mr. Big after his energetic Peloton ride in the first episode, and then by ‘cancellation’ of Chris Noth in real life.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, two women have independently approached the media, claiming the revival of the iconic series and their characters brought on painful memories for them, and accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015. A third woman then shared similar allegations with the Daily Beast.

The actor declared the accusations “categorically false,” saying that the “encounters were consensual,” while adding that “it’s difficult not to question the timing” of the allegations coming out.

Noth’s co-stars, actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, all of whom are also executive producers of the new series, have since released a joint statement, which says, “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.”

There is no police investigation into the claims, as no reports have been filed, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). But, in light of the allegations, exercise company Peloton has pulled its viral advert featuring Noth, in which his ‘And Just Like That’ character appears alive and well, enjoying the company of his Peloton instructor.

“He’s alive.” And Just Like That…Peloton quickly hires Chris Noth and pushes out new ad to show he’s fine and restore their image, after Mr. Big suffered a heart attack from riding a Peloton. pic.twitter.com/27lgnQvGuC — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 13, 2021

The actor was also dismissed from Universal Television and the CBS series ‘The Equalizer’.