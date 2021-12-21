‘Sex and the City’ star dropped from another show after sexual assault accusations

Two women have accused Chris Noth, who played Mister Big in ‘Sex and the City,’ of separate sexual assaults, in 2004 and 2015, causing Universal to drop him from its ‘The Equalizer’ series.

Noth has so far denied the allegations, stating that the encounters had been consensual. The 67-year-old actor noted the peculiar timing of the allegations and added “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.”

Since the allegations went public, Noth’s co-stars on SATC, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, have come out with a joint statement in support of the alleged victims, commending them on their bravery

According to the victims, their memories of the painful experience were jolted when they saw Noth return to his role as Mister Big in the ‘Sex and The City’ spinoff series ‘And Just Like That.’

Both women claim that they didn’t know about each other before sharing their stories with The Hollywood Reporter.

In light of the allegations Universal Television and CBS have announced that Noth would no longer appear on its ‘The Equalizer’ series.

However, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, so far no investigation has been launched into the allegations and no report against Chris Noth has been officially filed.