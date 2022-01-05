 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jan, 2022 10:20
HomeWorld News

Taliban reportedly orders beheading of shop mannequins

Afghanistan’s new rulers apparently deem dummies to be ‘idols’ that are offensive to Islam
Taliban reportedly orders beheading of shop mannequins
FILE PHOTO. © AFP / AREF KARIMI

The Taliban has ordered clothes shops in Afghanistan’s Herat province to behead all mannequins because they are “idols,” according to media reports.

According to The Times newspaper, the ruling was issued last week by the local office of the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, which is charged with enforcing the Taliban’s reading of Sharia Law in the western province.

Officials initially wanted shopkeepers to remove the dummies altogether, describing them as “statues” that were being “worshiped.” However, store owners hit out at the idea, arguing that it would have an adverse effect on their already floundering business. The Taliban relented and settled for the mere beheading of mannequins instead, with severe punishment awaiting those who run afoul of the new rule.

Speaking with the Italian la Repubblica newspaper, one store owner complained that the Taliban’s order would mean financial losses for businesses, as each mannequin cost between $70 and $100.

Judging by unverified video circulating on social media, which features a man decapitating a mannequin with a hacksaw, some shop owners have already opted to comply with the ruling.

How the Taliban’s tightening the noose on women’s rights READ MORE: How the Taliban’s tightening the noose on women’s rights

The Taliban gained notoriety for stripping women of much of their freedoms when it first came to power back in the mid-1990s. When the group took over the country last August, it vowed to respect women’s rights within the scope of Sharia Law.

However, as months went by, the new rulers imposed more and more restrictions on Afghan women, effectively barring them from secondary education and work. One of the latest decrees of this kind in late December prohibited women from traveling further than 72km (45 miles) from their home without a male chaperon.

UNICEF has also reported cases of newborn girls being sold off by their parents for future marriages as the country plunged into a deep economic crisis in the absence of Western funding that had propped up the previous government.

The ultra-religious rule of the Taliban is affecting men’s lives, too. Last September, the group prohibited hairdressers in Helmand province from shaving beards. Drivers were also banned from playing music in their vehicles, and they now have to stop for prayer times in a “proper place.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Countries set to launch e-money this year
Countries set to launch e-money this year EXPLAINER
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies