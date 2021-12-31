 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Dec, 2021
Iran rocket launch fails to put payload into orbit

Iran's domestically-built rocket was unable to reach the required speed
Iranian satellite carrier rocket "Simorgh" is seen in an unknown location in Iran, in this picture obtained on December 30, 2021 © Ministry of Defense of Iran/WANA/Handout via REUTERS

A rocket launched by Iran on Thursday has ended with the satellites aboard failing to attain orbit, as the launch itself was not speedy enough to hit the required altitude.

The announcement was made by a spokesperson for the country’s defense ministry in a documentary about the launch, which aired on state television on Friday. 

“For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 (meters per second). We reached 7,350,” the spokesperson said.

Footage of Thursday’s launch was also shown on state TV. The domestically-built Simorgh rocket carried its payload – three research satellites – up to 470 kilometers.

A Simorgh launch in 2016 successfully put its payload into orbit, but there have been multiple failed launch attempts since then.

