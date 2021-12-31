Iran rocket launch fails to put payload into orbit

Iran's domestically-built rocket was unable to reach the required speed

A rocket launched by Iran on Thursday has ended with the satellites aboard failing to attain orbit, as the launch itself was not speedy enough to hit the required altitude.

The announcement was made by a spokesperson for the country’s defense ministry in a documentary about the launch, which aired on state television on Friday.

“For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 (meters per second). We reached 7,350,” the spokesperson said.

Footage of Thursday’s launch was also shown on state TV. The domestically-built Simorgh rocket carried its payload – three research satellites – up to 470 kilometers.

A Simorgh launch in 2016 successfully put its payload into orbit, but there have been multiple failed launch attempts since then.