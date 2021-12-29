 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Dec, 2021 08:52
HomeWorld News

Figurines deriding Biden deemed off-limits on US military base

Officials say such imagery is ‘outside the established parameters’ of what’s permitted on sale
Figurines deriding Biden deemed off-limits on US military base
A protester holds a ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ sign at a rally against the LA City Council’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates, Los Angeles, California, US, November 8, 2021. © AFP / Mario Tama/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP

A US military base in Alaska has updated its guidelines regarding goods allowed to be sold on its grounds, after a vendor plied anti-Biden figurines to personnel.

A vendor temporarily working on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska had been selling miniature wooden statuettes deriding the president, according to local media. The figurines reportedly depicted a bear with some characteristically Trumpesque features, such as a shock of yellow hair and a long red tie, holding a sign reading “Let’s Go Brandon” – a phrase that has come to stand for “F**k Joe Biden.

The phrase in question was first uttered at a NASCAR race in early October by an NBC reporter, who said he thought the spectators were cheering one of the drivers, Brandon Brown, when, in fact, the crowd was chanting expletives directed at Joe Biden. The slogan has since gained traction among critics of the incumbent US president.

The sale of such goods did not go unnoticed by officials, however, who swiftly updated the base’s guidelines on what items can and cannot be sold on military property. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service – a body tasked with overseeing the quality of goods and services sold on US military bases, both at home and overseas – deemed the bear figurines to “be outside the established parameters for resale.” Speaking to a local newspaper, a base representative said, “communication to incoming vendors will reflect the need to exclude products of this nature going forward.

READ MORE: Man whose call made Biden agree with ‘Let’s go Brandon’ gets threats

The vendor who had been selling the controversial statuettes had left the base by the time officials discovered the offending items and took action, as he was on a short-term contract.

The US Defense Department’s 2020 guidelines prohibit active-duty service members from overtly supporting politicians, causes, and campaigns lest the military become divided along partisan lines.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
How the Taliban’s tightening the noose on women’s rights
How the Taliban’s tightening the noose on women’s rights EXPLAINER
Why the Roe v. Wade landmark case is still relevant
Why the Roe v. Wade landmark case is still relevant EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies