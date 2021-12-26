 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Dec, 2021
Israeli prime minister in isolation after daughter tests positive for Covid

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett abruptly left a cabinet meeting on Sunday to self-isolate at home after his daughter tested positive for the coronavirus.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a cabinet meeting in Kibbutz Mevo Hama, Golan Heights, December 26, 2021. © Reuters/Nir Elias

The PM left a cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights after it was revealed that his 14-year-old daughter had tested positive for Covid on Sunday, Israeli media reported, citing the prime minister’s office.

Bennett tested negative on Sunday morning via a rapid antigen test, but had to self-isolate at home, separate from his daughter, in accordance with the guidelines. He plans to return to work after he receives a negative PCR test.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton also went into quarantine after her daughter tested positive for the virus.

One of Bennett’s staffers tested positive for the virus the same day and went into self-isolation. The staffer did not come in contact with the PM, Bennett’s office said.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar is convening a cabinet meeting as result of Bennett’s abrupt exit.

Bennett replaced Benjamin Netanyahu as PM in June as a result of a power-sharing agreement concluded by several opposition parties.

