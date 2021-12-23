 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Dec, 2021 19:41
HomeWorld News

Trump asks Supreme Court to block Jan 6 docs release

Former President Donald Trump has requested that the US Supreme Court block the release of January 6-related documents being requested by an investigative House committee.
Trump asks Supreme Court to block Jan 6 docs release
Donald Trump speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election in Washington DC ©  REUTERS/Jim Bourg

In an emergency petition filed on Thursday by his lawyers, Trump argued that releasing White House documents and communications with senior staff set a bad precedent – a legal argument his team had unsuccessfully made in the lower court in the past. 

The petition is seeking a review of the DC Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to reject Trump’s request, which his lawyers argue gave the investigative congressional committee the “power” to “broadly seek the records of a prior presidential administration.” The ruling, they add, lacks “limiting principle.” The court argued, however, that Trump had provided “no basis” for there to be a legal rejection of the committee’s request. 

Alex Jones sues Pelosi, US Capitol riot committee
Read more
Alex Jones sues Pelosi, US Capitol riot committee

The committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot had previously requested hundreds of pages of records they claim will help in their investigation into the riot, Trump’s alleged role, and how to prevent future similar incidents. 

The documents in question include communications with senior staff members, activity logs, speech notes, and more. Trump cited executive privilege when the documents were initially requested for retrieval from the National Archives. 

“They seek the president’s schedule, call logs, legal documents and briefing materials. They want to forage for information by reviewing every White House email concerning President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. They even want campaign polling data dating to April 2020,” Trump’s lawyers had argued. 

The House committee’s investigation of the January 6 riot has become a controversial subject, with many Republicans arguing it is politically motivated and wasteful of government spending. Some Trump allies who have been ordered by the committee to testify, such as former White House strategist Steve Bannon and InfoWars founder Alex Jones, have refused to cooperate. Jones even recently filed a lawsuit against the committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California). 

Trump’s petition could lead to a temporary stay on the release of the documents, but four judges need to agree to actually hear the review before it can proceed.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Putin wraps up 2021
Putin wraps up 2021 EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies