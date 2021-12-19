 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Corona crisis: Truck carrying beer flips on busy highway (VIDEO)

19 Dec, 2021 17:40
© Twitter / @NewsForAllUK
A truck transporting Corona beer bottles overturned in the Netherlands on Sunday morning, dumping its cargo onto a busy highway and forcing multiple lane closures for over an hour. The accident occurred near the city of Geleen.

To make matters worse, local media outlets have reported that the driver of the truck was “probably” under the influence of narcotics. According to the Limburg news site, police confirmed that the driver will be taken for blood tests to prove whether “drugs or sleeping pills” were involved.

The outlet reported that the driver had hit a guard rail at the Kerensheide junction while traveling north on the A2 highway toward Eindhoven. After striking the railing, the ill-fated vehicle started to swing before eventually ending up on its side.

Pictures from the crash showed broken boxes of beer bottles scattered on the highway and in the space between the guard rails. There were no reports of injuries or damage to other vehicles as yet, and photos circulating on social media suggested no other vehicles were involved.

The crash and debris forced the authorities to close the northbound highway for an hour as a recovery vehicle towed the truck away and the railing was being repaired. One lane on the southbound expressway also had to be closed.

The accident prompted humorous responses from social media users, who worried about the impact it would have on the beer supply as the country enters a hard lockdown during the Christmas period over fears about the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

