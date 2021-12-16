1 soldier killed as Syria air defenses respond to ‘Israeli aggression’ - state media

Syrian air defenses shot down “most of” the incoming missiles that were reportedly launched by Israel from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights in a fresh attack on the country’s territory, Syria’s state media reported.

The Israeli military reportedly pummeled several areas in southern Syria with missiles shortly after midnight on Thursday local time, Syria’s state SANA news agency reported, citing military officials.

The Syrian air defenses were scrambled to repel the attack and intercepted the majority of the missiles launched from the direction of the Golan Heights, the agency said. However, the strike has led to the death of one Syrian soldier and inflicted “material losses," according to SANA.



DETAILS TO FOLLOW