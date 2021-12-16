 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 soldier killed as Syria air defenses respond to ‘Israeli aggression’ - state media

16 Dec, 2021 00:04
FILE PHOTO: Israeli soldiers look towards Syria in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 19, 2020. © Patrick Semansky/Reuters
Syrian air defenses shot down “most of” the incoming missiles that were reportedly launched by Israel from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights in a fresh attack on the country’s territory, Syria’s state media reported.

The Israeli  military reportedly pummeled several areas in southern Syria with missiles shortly after midnight on Thursday local time, Syria’s state SANA news agency reported, citing military officials.

The Syrian air defenses were scrambled to repel the attack and intercepted the majority of the missiles launched from the direction of the Golan Heights, the agency said. However, the strike has led to the death of one Syrian soldier and inflicted “material losses," according to SANA.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

