‘Israeli airstrikes’ target Syrian port – state media

A port near the city of Latakia, Syria was targeted in an Israeli air raid, Syrian state media reported, with unconfirmed photos of the scene purporting to show a sizable fire erupting just off the Mediterranean coast.

Bombs fell on the country’s chief port city, Latakia, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), which added that blasts were heard in the vicinity of the port while dubbing the strikes “Israeli air aggression.”

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean, southwest of Latakia, targeting the container yard in the commercial port of Latakia,” an unnamed military source told SANA.

Images circulating online alleged to depict a fire at a portside storage area, apparently set off by the airstrikes. Syrian air defenses were also reportedly activated in response, though it is unclear if any munitions were intercepted.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) rarely acknowledges air operations over Syria, and has yet to confirm the reports, though officials in Tel Aviv have previously noted that “hundreds” of similar strikes had been carried out throughout Syria’s decade-long battle with Islamist rebel groups.

