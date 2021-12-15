 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Iran releases Israel map with multiple targets marked

15 Dec, 2021 11:58
Get short URL
Iran releases Israel map with multiple targets marked
A missile is launched during an Iranian Army exercise in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman. © Reuters / Iranian Army; The map of possible Iranian targets inside Israel. Tehran Times
Iran has decided to bolster its traditional threats against archrival Israel with visual materials, publishing a map of the Jewish state marked with numerous possible targets Tehran could hit in response to its foe's aggression.

An article with the attention-grabbing headline “Just one wrong move!” appeared in state-run English-language newspaper the Tehran Times on Tuesday.

“An intensification of the Israeli military threats against Iran seems to suggest that the Zionist regime has forgotten that Iran is more than capable of hitting them from anywhere,” the authors of the piece suggested.

Alongside the warning was a map of Israel, almost entirely covered with red pins symbolizing possible targets Iranian missiles could strike.

The article also cited the chief of general staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, who insisted that “our forces have never underestimated the threat of the enemy and are prepared for the smallest of threats in the strategic field.”

Read more
Iran showcases medium-range missile that can reach Israel Iran showcases medium-range missile that can reach Israel

“At the strategic level, we do not intend to strike anyone, but at the operational and tactical level we are ready for a decisive response and a quick and tough offensive against the enemy,” he stressed, apparently referring to Israel.

The Iranian ballistic missile attack on a US base in western Iraq in January 2020 and the downing of an American Global Hawk drone over the Strait of Hormuz in June 2019 have proven Tehran’s capabilities, Bagheri insisted.

The Tehran Times pointed out that Israel has intensified its activities, as talks to revive the landmark 2015 Iranian nuclear deal between Tehran and the world powers restart after a break in Vienna.

The moves by Israel the paper considered the most concerning were: continuing Israeli air raids on targets in Syria, which relies on Tehran’s help in fighting terrorists; the reported calls by Israeli military and intelligence for the US to clamp down on the Iranian ballistic missile program; and the planned IDF drills in the Mediterranean that would simulate an attack on Iran.

“Keep your hands off!” the authors of the article wrote in conclusion.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies