 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Iran showcases medium-range missile that can reach Israel

14 Dec, 2021 12:33
Get short URL
Iran showcases medium-range missile that can reach Israel
© Twitter / @Tasnimnews_Fa
Tehran has given people around the world a first glimpse of the Hoveizeh cruise missile, allegedly a copy of the Soviet-built Kh-55 model, mounted on an Iranian fighter jet.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Tasnim news agency posted a photo on its Twitter account of a Russian-built Sukhoi 24 fighter from the Army Air Force mounted with a strategic cruise missile. The image came as Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, deputy chief of staff of the Armed Forces, visited the Shahid Doran Air Base. 

The weaponry is understood to be the Hoveizeh cruise missile, part of the Soumar family of rockets. Many outside Iran believe it is derived from the Russian/Soviet Kh-55. 

The missile, which was unveiled to the general public for the very first time in 2019 amid celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has a range of over 1,350 kilometers. The operating range of the missile allegedly means arch-rival Israel is within striking distance. 

While touted as a long-range missile by Iran, its performance figures suggest it only has medium-range capability. It has previously been installed by Iran as a surface-to-surface rocket.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies