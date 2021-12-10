 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia neighbor to splash €10bn on F-35 fighter jets in record deal  

10 Dec, 2021 14:26
© Getty Images / guvendemir
Finland has struck a deal with America’s Lockheed Martin to buy a total of 64 F-35 fighter jets. The Finnish media is calling the €10 bn contract the largest of its kind in the country’s history.  

The US aircrafts are scheduled to replace Finland’s Hornets, which will be gradually decommissioned beginning in 2025. With its decision, the Scandinavian country has joined nations like Norway, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy and Poland, which also opted for the American-made combat aircraft. 

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 was competing with jets manufactured by Saab AB, Dassault Aviation, and Boeing, as well as the European Eurofighter Typhoon. 

The whopping €10 bn contract reportedly covers not only the procurement of the jets but also the creation of technical and training infrastructure in Finland, spare parts, and weapons.

