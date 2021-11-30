 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Crashed British F-35 failed to take off, leaked video shows

30 Nov, 2021 10:53
Get short URL
Crashed British F-35 failed to take off, leaked video shows
© Royal Air Force/raf.mod.uk
Leaked video shows how an F-35 fighter jet plunged into the sea after trying to take off from the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. The incident was reportedly blamed on human error.

The incident took place on November 17, but the video was leaked on social media on Monday.

The jet was accelerating up the ramp aboard the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and dived into the Mediterranean Sea after failing to take off. The pilot safely ejected.

The Sun reported at the time that the plane likely crashed because its engine sucked in a plastic rain cover that was left on the deck. Sources told the paper that human error and bad oversight were to blame for the loss of the aircraft.

The Telegraph said on Tuesday that authorities have still not found the jet, because it likely ‘flew’ underwater for some distance.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies