 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

NATO-linked navy ships lost ‘highly sensitive’ classified data – media

9 Dec, 2021 17:16
Get short URL
NATO-linked navy ships lost ‘highly sensitive’ classified data – media
Canadian frigate HMCS Fredericton sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey. March 23, 2020. © Reuters / Yoruk Isik
Two Canadian frontline naval ships lost storage devices containing top-secret information, including electronic warfare data, over the past two years, a CBC investigation has revealed.

Citing internal security assessments, the public broadcaster reported on Thursday that USB sticks, DVDs, and a backup hard drive had all gone missing from the vessels, despite an apparent tightening of security measures following a high-profile espionage scandal nearly a decade ago.

The first incident took place in August 2020, and involved data about the HMCS Fredericton. That frigate is reportedly deployed in support of NATO’s ‘Operation Reassurance’ in Eastern Europe.
According to CBC, searches failed to turn up two missing DVDs that contained highly “sensitive” information – including data on threat emitters, which are electronic devices used by the ship’s systems to identify and help counter incoming missiles.

“The possibility of uncontrolled disclosure cannot be ruled out, however it does not appear inappropriate disclosure took place,” an assessment said. An internal investigation concluded the loss of data had the potential to severely affect the national interest, CBC reported.

Read more
Canada checks whether its soldiers train Ukrainian neo-Nazis Canada checks whether its soldiers train Ukrainian neo-Nazis

Earlier this year, a hard drive used to store secret high-frequency messages during NATO operations was discovered to be lost after a routine security audit of the HMCS Montreal. The Department of National Defence (DND) confirmed the breach to the outlet, which noted that two USB sticks also went missing from the frigate’s security safe during the incident.

The DND claimed to have later recovered the USBs – one of which is understood to have contained technical manuals about an unspecified weapons system. But the DND stated that the manuals were old.

The materials were missing for over six weeks following the mid-October breach, which prompted a military police probe. But an unnamed DND spokesperson told CBC on Tuesday that the hard drive was recently found in the vessel’s secure emergency radio room. The outlet noted that there has been no explanation as to how it turned up in such an “obvious location.”

Although the lapse was attributed to poor accounting, Canada’s armed forces chief General Wayne Eyre told CBC News in a recent interview that he was concerned by both incidents and said the military must become “much more security conscious.”

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies