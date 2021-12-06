 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Very rare total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness (VIDEO)

6 Dec, 2021 12:33
Total solar eclipse in Antarctica. © NASA
The world's coldest place also briefly became the darkest as Antarctica witnessed a rare total solar eclipse on Saturday.

The Sun, Moon and Earth aligned directly, plunging Western Antarctica, which enjoys constant daylight from October until April, into darkness.

The 'ring of fire' phase, when the Sun's corona is seen fully from behind the Moon, lasted in the black skies for some 40 seconds.

NASA broadcast the eclipse live for online audiences from the Union Glacier Camp, located some 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) north of the South Pole.

Only a handful of scientists and tourists, who doled out $40,000 for the trip, could see the astronomical spectacle with their own eyes.

