MP cycles to hospital to give birth for second time

A cycling-advocate MP from New Zealand’s Green Party has used the eco-friendly means of transportation to get to a hospital to give birth. It was the second time the emission-conscious lawmaker has done so.

Unlike during her previous pregnancy, Julie Anne Genter had not intended to cycle to hospital herself, but “it did end up happening,” she said on social media. The MP posted a photo of herself doing a 10-minute night ride on a cargo bike while experiencing contractions, as well as images of her and her partner Peter Nunns welcoming their new baby daughter.

“Feeling blessed to have had excellent care and support from a great team, in what turned out to be a very fast (and happily uncomplicated) birth,” she said.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson​ responded to the MP’s post on Instagram, saying that “aunty Marama is so happy for you all and so typical you cycled in again lol!!! Love to you and Peter and the babies.”

Genter made international headlines in 2018, when she and Nunns went to hospital on regular bikes for her labor induction. She said there wasn’t “enough room in the car” for the support crew, and that the ride put her in the “best possible mood.” Their firstborn son came along shortly afterwards.

Genter is a longtime advocate for making city streets more accessible and safe for cyclists. She supports riding bikes as an environmentally friendly and healthy form of urban transport.