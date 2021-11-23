 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian and American top generals speak by phone – Moscow
HomeWorld News

First responders ‘fired on’ as Covid protests escalate

23 Nov, 2021 16:08
Get short URL
First responders ‘fired on’ as Covid protests escalate
The wreckage of a burnt car blocks a road in Fort-de-France, Martinique on November 23, 2021 © LOIC VENANCE / AFP
Protests and riots in Guadeloupe have spread to the nearby French territory of Martinique following the introduction of a vaccine mandate on the Caribbean island, with reports of police and firefighters coming under gunfire.

On Monday, 17 trade unions on the island of Martinique called for a general strike to show their opposition to a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and the imposition of France’s coronavirus health pass. However, the situation escalated when the strikers were reportedly angered at not being received by the governor of Martinique at the end of their first day of demonstrations. 

While no injuries have been reported, law enforcement and firefighters were repeatedly targeted by gunfire as they intervened to put out blazes on public highways in the city of Fort-de-France on Monday night. 

Public security spokesman Joël Larcher said officers and fire crews were targeted by gunfire, and several vehicles were set alight during the night’s unrest.

Protesters have blocked roads around the Caribbean island and have made several demands of the government, including an end to the Covid-19 vaccination mandate for caregivers, as well as broader requests such as an increase in salaries and a reduction in fuel prices. 

The violence has spread from nearby Guadeloupe, where chaos descended after labor unions organized walkouts last week to challenge Covid-19 restrictions there, including the introduction of mandatory jabs for health workers.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies